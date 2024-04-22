Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has not shown any signs of relief at the box office. The action thriller remained low on buzz ahead of release, and word of mouth did not improve the situation. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 11.

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial unexpectedly crashed after the first week. The box office collections should have ideally stayed above the 3 crore mark during the weekdays, but the numbers went down almost by half on some days. The second weekend also wrapped up, and there was only slight growth despite the lack of big releases on Friday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Trends)

As per the early trends flowing in, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has made box office collections of around 2.40-2.60 crores on day 11. This is a growth of around 37%-48% compared to Saturday earnings of 1.75 crores*.

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 55.55-55.75 crores.

The film is mounted on a massive budget of 250 crores and given the current pace, predictions suggest the lifetime collections will wrap under the mark of 65 crores. While initially, there were expectations that the film would at least hit a century, the final results are very disappointing.

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff at the box office!

Akshay Kumar has been going through a tough time with back-to-back failures in his kitty since the post-pandemic era. Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Mission Raniganj are among his recent failures. OMG 2 was the only film in recent times that managed to receive positive results at the box office.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff also delivered a flop last year with Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon. The film earned only 9 crores in its lifetime.

