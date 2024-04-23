Thalapathy Vijay is unbeatable when it comes to stardom among Kollywood superstars, and he reinstated the fact with the re-release of his old blockbuster, Ghilli. The film shattered all the records at the worldwide box office for an Indian re-release, and after the monstrous start, it maintained a stronghold over the next couple of days. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Dharani, the sports action film was released in 2004. Upon its original release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and it worked wonders at the ticket windows. It was a huge commercial success back then, and in Vijay’s filmography, the Dharani directorial is considered one of the best films of the superstar.

Coming to the re-release collection update, Ghilli amassed an impressive 8 crores gross on day 1 (Saturday) at the worldwide box office. With this, it recorded the highest-ever collection for an Indian re-release globally. On Sunday, the film displayed a strong momentum and raked in another 4 crores gross, thus pushing the 2-day total to 12 crores gross. Out of this, more than 7.5 crores gross came from Tamil Nadu alone.

Now, as per estimates, Ghilli put on a solid show on Monday, too. In Tamil Nadu state alone, the film’s re-release has amassed more than 9 crores in the first three days. Talking about the worldwide box office, the collection has crossed the mark of 15 crores gross, which is truly unbelievable.

As of now, Ghilli is running with an impressive show count, and reportedly, there’s a plan to showcase the film for one week. If the response continues to be good throughout the entire week, there is a chance that the run might get an extension.

Meanwhile, for those who aren’t aware, Ghilli is an official remake of Mahesh Babu‘s 2003 hit, Okkadu, which also featured Bhumika Chawla and Prakash Raj. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also featured Prakash Raj in a key role, and Trisha was seen as a female lead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Boy And The Heron Box Office (Worldwide): Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-Winning Movie Crosses $300 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News