Hayao Miyazaki is a well-known creator of Japanese animated feature films and has two Oscars for his name. His movie The Boy and the Heron received the latest Academy Award this year and has also achieved the fantastic feat of being one of the top anime films to cross the $300 million milestone. Keep scrolling to know more.

Miyazaki co-founded Studio Ghibli, known for acclaimed films like Grave of the Fireflies, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, and more. The veteran filmmaker won another Oscar for Spirited Away in the Best Animated Feature category. The Miyazaki movie was released in 2023 and in some parts in 2024.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals in his latest report that The Boy and the Heron has become the fifth anime movie in history to cross the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. It has reportedly earned $304.8 million, including $46.8 million US cume and $258 million overseas.

According to the report, The Boy and the Heron is the second movie by Hayao Miyazaki to make it in the top five list. Let us check out the entire list below:

5. The Boy and the Heron – $304.8 million

4. Suzume – $331.7 million

3. Your Name – $382.1 million

2. Spirited Away – $415.1 million

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – $518.7 million

Three of the movies on the list were released in the post-COVID era and have shown exceptional growth in anime movies at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, The Boy and the Heron has become the highest-grossing anime movie in Japan, beating Makoto Shinkai‘s Suzume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

