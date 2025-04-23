Gippy Grewal directed and led Akaal: The Unconquered, which is experiencing a slow run at the box office, yet it is tiptoeing towards the 10 crore mark. The movie is moving towards an intermediate mark before the mega milestone. It did not even get the weekend boost, and it seems the film is approaching the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for a detailed update of day 13 box office updates.

The film features an interesting cast led by Gippy alongside Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mita Vashisth, and Nimrat Khaira. It is set in the 1840s in Punjab and is about Sardar Akaal Singh. This is the first Punjabi movie to be released in Hindi as well simultaneously. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions backed the film.

According to Sacnilk, Akaal: The Unconquered earned a decent 17 lakhs net on its 13th day of release. The film witnessed a rise of +6.25% from Day 12 when it collected 16 lakhs net. On day 11, the movie raked in a modest 33 lakhs, and it has been witnessing such gradual and slow growth at the box office. It earned over 1 crore only on Day 4, which is 1.4 crore and since then, the amount has yet to go beyond that mark.

Adding the cumulative total of the thirteen-day grosses, Akaal: The Unconquered’s total collection has hit 6.82 crores net. According to the report, it has collected 6.83 crore net, including the 1 lakh from the Hindi belt. At the worldwide box office, it has collected 1.11 crore.

More about the film:

The historical war action drama, set in the 1840s, sparked controversy after a group in Punjab protested certain scenes that allegedly depict Sikh warriors smoking and drinking. Akaal received mixed reviews from critics. The movie was released in the theatres on April 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office Day 6: With Only 16.88% Budget Recovery, Tamannaah Bhatia Nosedives Into Disaster Zone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News