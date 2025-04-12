Gippy Grewal’s Akaal has roared at the box office, and in 3 days, the film stands at a total collection of 2.21 crore, including the Hindi and Punjabi versions. Starring Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, and Apinderdeep Singh, the film has been written and directed by Gippy Grewal.

With an IMDb rating of 7.5, the official synopsis of the film says, “In this action drama set in the 1840s, Punjab warriors defend themselves against a vengeful army.” It made its place in the top 5 openings for a Punjabi film in 2024 – 25.

Akaal Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Saturday, April 12, the film earned in the range of 77 – 79 lakh at the box office, as per the early trends. This is a jump of almost 30% from the previous day which brought only 59 lakh at the Hindi and Punjabi box office.

Check out the three-day collection of the Punjabi film at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 85 lakh

Day 2: 59 lakh

Day 3: 77 lakh*

Total: 2.21 crore*

*denotes an estimated collection

Where Will Akaal Weekend End?

It would be interesting to see if Akaal pushes itself towards the 1 crore mark at the box office on the upcoming Sunday. On Saturday, the film witnessed an occupancy of 12.7% for the evening shows. Amritsar registered 18% occupancy in the evening show, followed by 14% in Ludhiana, 13% in Jalandhar and Chandigarh, and 10% in Patiala. Even NCR registered an occupancy of 11%. If the night shows witness growth, they would lead to a better Sunday for sure.

