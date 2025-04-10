The Gippy Grewal starrer and directed period film Akaal has been released in the theatres today (April 10). The movie has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions which marks its first production outing in Punjwood. Let us take a look at what fans have been saying about the film.

Akaal Fan Reviews

One of the netizens stated, “Akaal is a masterpiece of Punjabi cinema.” Another user said, “Movies come and go but some films remain with us forever. This is a film which people will remember forever.”

A user called the film a must-watch for the younger generation. The post said, “Such films should be made tax-free. They can save our youth from drugs.”

A netizen went on to say, “Akaal is one of the best Punjabi movies. Everyone should watch it.” Another user praised the Gippy Grewal directorial for bringing out the history of the Sikh and Punjabi communities. He stated, “The movie is a must-watch for anyone keen on knowing more about the history of Punjab and Sikhs.”

A user said, “Behtareen film. Must watch for every Punjabi.” Praising Gippy Grewal, a netizen said, “Best director, Gippy Paaji.” A netizen added, “A grand new chapter in Punjabi cinema. Bohot Khubsurat film. As a Punjabi, it makes you feel proud of your heritage and valor.”

A netizen added, “Gippy Grewal, Sache Sikh Swarup Mein Sona Lagda.” A fan praised Nimrat Khaira’s character Sahej Kaur’s movie in the film and said, “Sahej Kaur Ne Kamaal Karte.” It seems that this epic collaboration between Gippy Grewal and Karan Johar in the form of Akaal has managed to impress the masses. The film also stars Nimrat Khaira, Nikitin Dheer, Mita Vashisht, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Shinda Grewal in the lead roles.

