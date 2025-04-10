Sunny Deol is again in his most celebrated form as his Jaat hits the screens. The action-packed thriller film is receiving positive reactions from the people, as evident from their reactions on social media. The film has an exciting cast, but Sunny is the star of the show. The film’s box office fate will be decided in the following weeks, and a lot depends on strong word of mouth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has directed the actioner as his Hindi feature debut. Malineni is known for films like Bodyguard and Don Seenu. The movie features Randeep Hooda as an antagonist alongside Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat revolves around a remote coastal village of Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, terrorized by a ruthless criminal, Varadaraja Ranatunga. Bhaskar Singh, a wandering outsider, unexpectedly crosses paths with his men and learns of the villagers’ plight. Confronted with the harsh reality of deep-rooted corruption and tyranny, he decides to act. Driven by a sense of justice and armed with the truth, he prepares for a showdown with Ranatunga and his gang.

Netizens Reactions on X to Sunny Deol’s Jaat-

Prateek Sahu wrote, “Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Sunnydeols Jaat is a must watch the film,he is back with his 100% screen presence..the Dialogues, the action, the story all are on top-notch Many congratulations to

@megopichand, it’s a fire.”

Director, writer Shashank Udapurkur extending a ‘Heartiest Congratulations to Sunny Deol wrote, “#Jaat is an absolute massiest blockbuster! What I saw on screen was mayhem in its most glorious form — only you could carry that massiest avtaar with such unmatched conviction and power. Take a bow, sir.”

Another user, Ravish Jain commented, “#Jaat #jaatmovie @iamsunnydeol @MythriOfficial @LegendDeols thank you. Rok nahi paya nachne se #USA mein bhi . Maza aa gaya. Book your tickets now. #Sikandar ka gam bhool gaya. Forever you fan #SunnyDeol paaji.”

Entertainment news handle Fimy Entertainment called it a Blockbuster, giving Jaat a 4 1/2 star stated, “#jaat has everything: star power, style, scale, soul, substance and surprises..”

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fame, Amit Joshi said, “I hardly tweet.. I m compelled today – Just attended the premiere of #Jaat — mind-blowing, paisa vasool, and pure wholesome entertainment! If you’re a fan of Ghayal, Damini, or Ghatak, this one takes it to the next level. Missed paying my respects to the legendary Dharmendra ji as it was a jam packed show.. whom I had the honour to direct in my last film #TeriBatoonMeinAisaUljhaJiya. His mighty son, the original action superstar @iamsunnydeol, roars on screen — sheer awe and love!”

Gadar 2 star Utkarsh Sharma wrote, “Caught #Jaat last night.. what a thoroughly enjoyable ride! Unmissable for fans. Congratulations to Sunny sir and the team for a mass bonanza.”

Film critic Puneet Bansal said, “This is the 90s #SunnyDeol we grew up cheering for… and he’s back with a bang! No one has presented him like this in the last 15 years.”

One user wrote, “#Jaat packs a punch with everything you could ask for—star power, mass, scale, story. No one has presented #SunnyDeol sir this way in the last 15 years—he’s in absolute beast mode! The mass BGM is next-level—it gives total goosebumps.”

Another netizen said, “Pure mental mass movie sunny deol performance topnotch and USP of this movie is dialogues and action complete entertainer from the side. don’t miss #jatt #SunnyDeol.”

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat has been released in the theatres on April 10.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Bazooka VS Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office: With 13% Higher Final Ticket Pre-Sales Mammootty Loses The Early Battle On BMS!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News