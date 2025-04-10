We are done with the first half of the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat and it successfully makes way for an entertaining watch. Sunny Deol makes an enigmatic entry but it is his swag and dialogues along with the powerful action sequences which will evoke guaranteed whistles in the theatres.

The ‘Dhaai Kilo Kha Haath’ dialogue becomes one of the highlights of an action sequence quite early on in the first half. Randeep Hooda also shines in his performance as the main antagonist. We also get an intense performance from Regena Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Vineet Kumar Singh.

The plot revolves around Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) a Sri Lankan immigrant turned smuggler whose notorious empire terrorizes the neighboring village of Mootupali. When all hope seems lost, enters Sunny Deol as the mysterious ‘Jaat’ who shakes the entire foundation of this empire.

One of the most fascinating sequences of Jaat is how the main showdown between Sunny Deol’s character and Randeep Hooda‘s Ranatunga begins from the former’s need of a simple sorry. Not only is the sequence intense but it also adds a tint of some comedic elements.

The background score and the action sequences command attention. The buildup and the onset of a fierce rivalry between the ‘Jaat’ and Ranatunga makes us pumped up for the second half.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Jaat. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

