Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy has yet again turned the magical wand, bringing a jump to the collections of Stree 2 on a weekday! A rarity! But the film has certainly performed like a charm, bringing a jump on the 7th Tuesday, which might take the total collection to approximately 617.3 crore!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 48

On the 48th day, October 1, 7th Tuesday, the film magically showed an upward trend, earning in the range of 0.85 – 0.90 crore, taking a jump of almost 30% from the previous day, which is a great jump considering it is a week day.

Eyes On Gandhi Jayanti For A Storming Week 7

Adding Sacnilk’s early estimates of almost 0.85 crore for the 48th day, the horror comedy in 6 days of the seventh week, has earned 7 crore and is the highest-grossing seventh week for a Bollywood film already. All eyes are on the collection for the Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday that will definitely boost ticket sales due to the absence of any new release!

Stree 2 Beats Kalki 2898 AD At This Point

While Stree 2 has not been able to beat the highest Indian grosser of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD that stands at a total collection of 653.21 crore at the box office, the horror comedy is definitely trending better than Prabhas’s sci-fi mytho flick that earned only 0.24 crore on the 48th day! Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy has massively outperformed Kalki by almost 254% higher earnings!

Check out the Hindi box office collection for the 48th day for some of the big-budget films.

Stree 2: 0.85 crore

Kantara: 0.75 crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 0.70 crore

Gadar 2: 0.40 crore

Jawan: 0.35 crore

Pathaan: 0.30 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 0.24 crore

Madgaon Express: 0.23 crore

12th Fail: 0.17 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: 0.10 crore

