Advertisement

Actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who were out on bail for their alleged involvement in the drug scandal, seems to have landed in trouble once again. The two are back in the spotlight in the case. Scroll down to know more details.

Both actresses made headlines last year for their alleged involvement in the drug scandal that was unearthed that connected Bengaluru’s nightlife industry with its showbiz industry. The scandal rattled many sending shockwaves throughout the nation.

Advertisement

According to The Hindu, FSL tests confirmed that actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani consumed drugs. Sources claim that the urine and blood samples tests were not conclusive. Hence CCB collected hair follicles from the actors and sent them to FSL in Hyderabad in October 2020.

Officials said to the publication that for the first time hair follicles were used in the Sandalwood drug case as drug traces can be found in hair for up to one year. The latest development puts the question of whether their bail is at risk.

As per reports, should both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were found guilty of drug consumption, the punishment is rigorous imprisonment up to one year or a fine of up to Rs. 20,000 or both. Now we will have to wait and see what will happen now.

It is also worth pointing out that those arrested by the Bengaluru police in the case are part of a network of people that organised parties in hotels, pubs, resorts and farmhouses. At these parties, drugs sourced from various parts of the country were supplied to the guests. Bengaluru crime branch had arrested 13 people including two actors – Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana – from the Kannada film industry, also known as ‘Sandalwood’.

So what do you think about the new test result conducted on Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kanchana 3 Fame Alexandra Djavi Dies By Suicide In Goa, Police Suspects No Foul Play

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube