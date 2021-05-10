Every track from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai so far has garnered massive numbers, thus creating and surpassing records.

Three days ahead of movie’s release, makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released another song, Zoom Zoom, featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The on-screen couple has been setting charts on fire lately with blockbuster hits such as Seeti Maar. And, by the looks of it, they are all set to rule the charts once again with Zoom Zoom.

Zoom Zoom is a romantic dance number with fun imbued in it. The song has remarkable groovy beats to it and displays the light-hearted chemistry of Salman and Disha all through the length of the song. The song is a prologue of sorts about what we will see in the film as far as the chemistry quotient between Salman and Disha, the on-screen romantic pair is concerned.

With its enjoyable music composition, the song is laden with quirky and appealing hook steps of Salman Khan, which tend to get the audience to dance along with Salman and the music. Disha, as the female lead in the song, dances with Salman demonstrating their exceptional chemistry. The dance number has been shot in the picturesque and quaint Amby Valley.

Music to the song has been composed by Sajid Wajid, and the lyrics are of Kunaal Verma. Ash King & Iulia Vantur have given the vocals to it. Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the song.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

