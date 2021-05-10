Prakash Jha is brilliant at what he does best. He loves making films that have their roots connected to realistic India, more specifically, to the part of the country where most filmmakers don’t love to go. His Raajneeti is one such movie that deals with the reality of Indian politics.

Advertisement

Released in 2010, the movie is a cult political drama that was described as ‘modern-day Mahabharat’ by Jha upon its release. Unfortunately, before enjoying a monstrous box office success, the movie faced its share of controversies.

Advertisement

The biggest controversy regarding Raajneeti was Prakash Jha vs censor board. Surprisingly, the fictional movie was initially denied a certificate by the censor as the jury thought Katrina Kaif’s character was fully inspired by then Indian National Congress’ supremo, Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking of it, Prakash Jha had vented out in frustration saying, “I have just made a film about an election. It is not about Bihar or Sonia Gandhi or the Congress, so I don’t understand the whole controversy.” Even Ranbir Kapoor had said that Raajneeti didn’t have any controversial content about which the hoopla has been created. “There is no controversial content in the film and it’s fictional,” the actor had said during a promotional event.

It’s just one of the controversies Raajneeti had faced. During the pre-release phase, the movie was denied permission by Delhi Police to promote it at Delhi University.

Speaking of the cast, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee and others in key roles. In its theatrical run in India, the movie had made 93.75 crores and was declared as a blockbuster hit.

Must Read: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: “Want To Tell These Stories To My Grandchildren”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube