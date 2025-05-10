Many diehard entertainment enthusiasts might already know that the globally popular movies and TV shows database portal IMDb houses a list of the top 250 Indian movies of all time, according to their IMDb user ratings. A brand-new entrant, Kesari Chapter 2, has just cracked the coveted list.

Kesari Chapter 2 Cracks IMDb Top 250

In a fantastic update for Indian cinephiles, the critically acclaimed historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, has cracked the IMDb top 250 Indian movies list. As of now, Kesari Chapter 2 is on Rank 244 of the IMDb list. The film was released in theatres on 18th April 2025 and received rave reviews from many critics and viewers. The courtroom drama has a user rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb.

Here’s Why It’s a Big Victory for Bollywood

During the past few years, the Hindi film industry has been on the receiving end of criticism from a segment of film enthusiasts who opined that Bollywood had lost its glory and that there weren’t many well-made Hindi films coming out. Let us tell you that Kesari Chapter 2 is the only Indian film from 2025 that is presently on the IMDb top 250 list. The film’s entry on the list reinstates that well-intentioned and well-made films eventually get the admiration and recognition they deserve.

Kesari Chapter 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and based on real events, Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around a charismatic and fearless barrister, C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar), who takes the mighty British Empire to court after the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, which happened in 1919. The protagonist makes it his mission to expose the British Government’s role in the massacre and fights a legal battle to get justice for the victims of the tragic incident. The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie also features R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Amit Sial in important roles.

Top 5 Films On IMDb Top 250 Indian Movies List

On the IMDb top 250 Indian movies list, the top five films are Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (Rank 1), Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s cult comedy Gol Maal (Rank 2), Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan (Rank 3), Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam (Rank 4), and Satyajit Ray’s The World of Apu (Rank 5).

Where to Stream Kesari Chapter 2 On OTT After Its Theatrical Run

After completing its theatrical run, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will make its digital premiere on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. However, the exact release has not yet been officially announced. Stay tuned to Koimoi for the film’s OTT release update.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Is Ready To Storm Hollywood As She Joins The Cast Of Blessed Be The Evil – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News