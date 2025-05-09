Film producer Ravi Bhagchandka, recognized for Sachin: A Billion Dreams, is all set for his next venture, Sitaare Zameen Par, in collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions. While working with Sachin Tendulkar was his childhood dream come true, collaborating with Aamir Khan is just as momentous.

Following the first official poster release of the upcoming film, Ravi took to social media to write, “Lived my childhood dream working with @sachintendulkar, now continuing the tradition with another icon! Sitaare Zameen Par is another step forward in our journey towards captivating unique stories. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bhagchandka (@ravibhagchandka)

Previously, Ravi Bhagchandka’s Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie brought Sachin Tendulkar’s inspiring journey to life on screen. He is currently developing a biopic on Yuvraj Singh alongside Sitaare Zameen Par. With several exciting announcements in the pipeline, he continues to explore powerful narratives through cinema.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 superhit film Taare Zameen Par. In addition to the superstar, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh alongside a team of debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The movie is directed by R.S. Prasanna, who is known for his work in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

