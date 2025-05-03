Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is reportedly based on the Spanish film Campeones. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The sports drama has been directed by R.S. Prasanna and is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 20th, 2025. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the trailer, which should arrive soon.

But did you know that Sitaare Zameen Par is not the only film to have drawn inspiration from Campeones? In fact, three films based on the same subject in different languages have already been released. Continue reading to learn more.

English Language Film

The English language Campeones-inspired film, titled Champions, is the most popular adaptation of the Spanish film (for obvious reasons). Directed by Bobby Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary), the film featured Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson (True Detective, Now You See Me) in the role of a mercurial basketball coach who trains a group of players with disabilities as part of a community service. The movie was released in theatres in March 2023. The film has an underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 59%, but the audience score is significantly better at 95%.

Arabic Language Film

The Arabic-language Campeones-inspired version, Champions, was released in March 2022 in Saudi Arabia. It was directed by Manuel Calvo and featured Yassir Al Saggaf and Fatima Al Banawi in the lead roles. The film’s basic premise is similar to Campeones. It revolves around an assistant basketball coach in a Saudi Arabian football team who is given the task of training a group of differently abled kids.

German Language Film

The next Campeones-inspired film, titled Weil wir Champions sind, was a German-language Campeones-inspired version. The story was essentially the same, which revolves around a successful basketball coach who must do community hours and coach a team consisting of mentally disabled players. It was directed by Christoph Schnee. The film was released in April 2022.

Sitaare Zameen Par Plot & Cast

The film features Aamir Khan in the lead role, who ostensibly plays an eccentric sports coach who must train a team comprising players with intellectual disabilities. It is to see how he is helped by the group of kids who are dealing with their problems from the film’s underlying plot. The movie also features ten child actors and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: High Country: When & Where to Watch The Critically Acclaimed Australian Crime Drama Series In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News