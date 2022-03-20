Business reality television series Shark Tank India concluded in February but buz around the show has not died yet. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently made a spoof video on the popular reality show, calling Sasta Shark Tank which crushes the dream of the people.

The spoof video of the reality show starred Simran Dhanwani as Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Akash Dodeja as Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). Ashish appeared as Paneer Grover, founder of Bharatde.

Ashish Chanchlani shared a teaser of the spoof video Sasta Shark Tank wherein the entrepreneurs are seen pitching their ideas and the ‘sharks’ reacting to them. Sharing the video, the YouTuber wrote, “Entries now open for Sasta Shark Tank. If you have a brilliant idea that we saste (cheap) entrepreneurs can invest in then please login to sastashaarktank.com. Entries open#SastaShaarkTank.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

One of the ‘Sharks’ from the Shark Tank, Ashneer Grover, reacted to the post, “Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau.” Ashish’s fans and followers too commented on the video. A user wrote, “This was really epic,” another user commented, “Can’t wait to watch,” a third user wrote, “One of the best videos ever.”

For the unversed, Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, while Aman is the co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt. Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com. Shark Tank India, a business reality show, also featured SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

The show, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television, ended recently.

So what do you think about Ashish Chanchlani’s Sasta Shark Tank, a spook on Shark Tank India? Let us know in the comments.

