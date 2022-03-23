The Kashmir Files continues to dominate Akshay Kumar’s fresh release Bachchhan Paandey at the box office. But in a meantime, TKF witnessed its first noticeable drop on day 12 i.e. second Tuesday. Below is all you need to know.

It’s truly unbelievable the kind of run TKF is enjoying at ticket windows. We haven’t witnessed such a phenomenon in a long time. Who in the dream would have imagined that such a small looking film will be able to damage Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated film during its theatrical run. But as we all know, surprises may come from anywhere!

Speaking of The Kashmir Files’ day 12, the film witnessed its first noticeable drop during weekdays’ run. The film had collected 12.40 crores on day 11, and as per early trends flowing, the film has earned 9.60-10.60 crores on second Tuesday. Again, these are solid numbers but we aren’t used to seeing TKF witnessing any drops on weekdays.

The Kashmir Files now stands at a grand total of 189.45-190.45 crores. The film is all set to 200 crore club, and its real test will begin with RRR releasing this Friday.

Speaking of Bachchhan Paandey, the Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed a negligible drop from Monday’s 4 crores* by making 3-3.50 crores on day 4. It now stands at 44.25-44.75 crores*.

