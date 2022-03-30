Top Bollywood stars are currently on a roll with the most number of projects in the pipeline. Due to the surge in their fan following and multiple films, actors such as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt tops the list of celebrity valuation by Duff & Phelps. Shah Rukh Khan who is the biggest star didn’t make it to the top list while Salman Khan has maintained his eighth position.

The company which is a US-based multinational financial company shared the seventh edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study, 2021, titled Digital Acceleration 2.0.

As per Duff & Phelps’ report, cricketer Virat Kohli tops the list having the most equity in India with $185.7 million. Among Bollywood stars, Ranveer Singh is the highest valued at $158.3 million, while Alia Bhatt is the highest valued among actresses with $68.1 million. The list also includes the names of Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, Salman Khan and more.

Check out the 2021 top 10 celeb brand valuation report by Duff & Phelps:

Virat Kohli – $185.7 million

Ranveer Singh – $158.3 million

Akshay Kumar – $139.6 million

Alia Bhatt – $68.1 million

MS Dhoni – $61.2 million

Amitabh Bachchan – $54.2 million

Deepika Padukone – $51.6 million

Salman Khan — $51.6 million

Ayushmann Khurrana – $49.3 million

Hrithik Roshan – $48.5 million

As reported by Mint, Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, said: “While prominent Bollywood celebrities continue to feature in the list of top 20 celebrity brands, this year saw some notable changes. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021. We also saw more sportspersons rising in the top celebrity rankings, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and PV Sindhu. This significant jump was because of the lesser competition from Bollywood celebrities since there were fewer theatrical releases in 2021.”

