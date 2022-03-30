Salman Khan never leaves his fans disappointed whenever he’s spotted in public or at events as the actor is known for goofing around with everyone. Most recently, the actor attended the special press conference of IIFA 2022 with Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. During the course of the event, Khan had a little fun with Ananya and cracked a joke on her for being the daughter of Chunky Panday.

This year, IIFA’s will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21, 2022. The four Bollywood stars made a dashing entry in the event. Khan wore a Blue shirt with black pants and a coat, while the Gehraiyaan star looked stylish wearing a green coloured dress. Varun chose to go casual and Maniesh looked dapper as always.

During the press conference of IIFA 2022, Maniesh Paul asked Salman Khan to give some advice to Ananya Panday as she’ll be making her debut at this year’s award function. Pulling her legs, the Dabangg star told the Liger actress to confirm from the sponsors if she’ll get a free car or not.

Ananya Panday takes Salman Khan seriously and asks IIFA sponsors, “Nexa waalo, mujhe gaadi free milegi (Nexa, will I please get a free car)?” It seemed Nexa gave their approval and Salman said, “Chunky Panday ki beti hai. Baap pe gayi hai (She is Chunky’s daughter, is just like her dad).”

During the other segment, Khan even reacted to Will Smith and Chris Rocks’ altercation at the Oscars. The Radhe star said, “It’s important for a host to be sensitive. Humour should always be above the belt and never below the belt.”

Salman Khan added, “I have hosted shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum and so many live shows on stage. Whenever I have hosted Bigg Boss and something wrong has happened with one of the contestants that have made me angry or disappointed, I say it out in the show, but I know there’s a limit. End of the day, the contestants are also living in the house and they have to perform, so learn to be patient and sensitive towards them. I don’t cross a line. Whatever I have to say, I say it on the given Saturday and then on Sunday I am all normal.”

