Lucky Ali is one of the greatest musicians of our country and his huge fan following is a clear testament to the fact that his work leaves a deep impact on the listeners. He has been performing live at several locations for the last few years and now, it looks like Mr Ali is thinking about retirement. In a recent conversation, he opened up about how the whole travelling and performing takes a toll on his health.

For the unversed, the singer rose to fame in the late 1990s through numerous hit songs that still have a soothing effect on his audience. His Ek Pal Ka Jeena and O Sanam hold a special place in the hearts of music lovers and clips of his live performances often go viral across social media platforms. He has a way of connecting with a live audience but seems like the schedule comes with its own set of demerits.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Lucky Ali opened up on how he has been considering retirement as an option for a while now. “I have been thinking of it (retiring) for a long time. I think of it as more of a responsibility than anything else. When my kids started their music label, I thought I was on my way out. I was prepared for it.”

Speaking about how live shows take a toll on mental and physical wellbeing, Lucky Ali further added, “You go to a completely new place. Of course, all of it is nice and comfortable. But, it’s not home. My neck hurts because of the pillow, or the bed. I can’t sleep on new beds. So, [because of] all of these things, I think it (the wish to retire) is happening.”

