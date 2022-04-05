Rupali Ganguly, who first won our hearts as Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabha, turns a year older today. The actress is currently ruling the TRP charts by playing the titular role in Anupamaa. On her birthday, the actress opened up about how the serial has changed people’s perception of her.

During a recent chat, Rupali opened up about many things, including her journey as an actress, the love she has received for Anupamaa, being called a ‘fluke’ and much more. Read on to know all the birthday girl had to share.

While conversing with Pinkvilla recently, Rupali Ganguly got candid about being called a ‘fluke’ before Anupamaa. Reacting to this statement, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress said, “There is a moment in everybody’s life where the penny drops, and then everybody is like ‘aree she was so wonderful’.”

Continuing further, Rupali Ganguly said, “The biggest example – Rajkummar Rao, such a fantastic actor. When you see him in the movies now, and then when you see a movie like Talaash you go like ‘aree he was also there. He had done a great job there’. I had noticed back then itself, because actors notice each other. But for the general public. So aisa hi hota hai.”

The actress added, “But now after Anupamaa, suddenly people have woken up to the fact that I am so versatile, and I have done so many roles. Before this I was a mother for six and half years, nobody realised that then.” The actress, who took a seven-year break to embrace motherhood, further added, “That was the biggest role of my life. The most wanted, and the most ambitious role of my life – to be a mother.”

Happy Birthday, Rupali Ganguly.

