Avatar director James Cameron was among the many revered filmmakers who spoke out against the MCU superhero phenomenon dominating the box office. The Titanic director once hoped audiences would grow weary of the MCU films so that other filmmakers could have a fighting chance at the box office.

In 2018, James Cameron said he was thrilled that the Avengers chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was ending. Cameron said that while he liked the MCU films, he felt it was probably for the best. Cameron, who is behind sci-fi epics like Terminator and Avatar, noted that MCU films have dominated the genre for a long time.

He told reporters he hoped audiences would be overcome with “Avengers Fatigue” so other filmmakers would have a fighting chance at the box office. Cameron said, “I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies.”

Cameron went on to quip that there’s more to a story than men with excessive testosterone destroying cities for over two hours. James Cameron, who is behind two of the highest-grossing films of all time, Avatar and Titanic, noted, “There are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

After hearing Cameron’s comments, amused MCU boss Kevin Feige quipped, “Uh, he loves the movies! That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting.”

Cameron’s view on the MCU was polite compared to other directors who have bashed superhero films. Legendary director Martin Scorsese wrote a blistering article in The New York Times comparing the MCU to “theme park rides.” He then urged other filmmakers not to surrender to the trend of making films that lack substantial narratives, saying, “We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films.”

