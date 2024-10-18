Josh Brolin's Thanos: Will the Mad Titan Make a Triumphant Return in Future Marvel Movies? Here's What We Know!

Josh Brolin dropped a tantalizing hint: Thanos might just be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the Mad Titan may recall that he strutted onto the scene in The Avengers (2012) but didn’t get to flex his menacing muscles until Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). With serious power plays against heavyweights like Hulk, Thor, and Captain Marvel, Thanos quickly became the main villain of Marvel’s Infinity Saga, especially in Avengers: Infinity War.

In that film, audiences followed Thanos on his quest for the Infinity Stones, witnessing the complex character behind the villainous facade. Avengers: Endgame seemingly wrapped up his story, but he still needed to be finished. He appeared in the animated What If…? series, teasing potential future appearances. Now, with Brolin hinting at a comeback—”I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back”—the question lingered: where could Thanos resurface?

First up was the uncertain fate of Eternals 2. Despite the original receiving a mixed reception, this sequel could be Thanos’ perfect playground. With key characters like Ikaris meeting their demise, the story might involve the World Forge—akin to the comics’ Great Machine—leading to Thanos’ resurrection.

Then there was Harry Styles‘ character, Eros (aka Starfox). Introduced in a post-credits scene of Eternals, Eros revealed his family ties to Thanos. If a solo Starfox project takes off, Thanos could appear in flashbacks, exploring the intricate dynamics of their brotherly bond.

The MCU also hinted at the arrival of Richard Rider, aka Nova, which opened doors for Thanos’ return. A Nova series had been on the horizon, with whispers of a scene depicting Thanos obliterating Xandar—Nova’s origin story.

Meanwhile, as the future of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hangs in the balance, speculation swirls around Kang the Conqueror potentially using time travel to resurrect past villains like Thanos.

Avengers: Secret Wars further fueled speculation. The concept of multiple Thanos variants could spice things up, allowing Brolin to showcase his talents as different iterations of the character. The possibilities seemed endless!

Thanos even had a cameo in What If…?, where he met some untimely fates—a running joke in the series. With Season 3 on the horizon, Brolin’s voice could breathe life into the character again.

In the realm of animation, the upcoming Marvel Zombies series was set to pick up from the chilling cliffhanger of Thanos waiting for survivors with the missing Soul Stone. Although the zombified version of Thanos might not see Brolin return, it hinted at his omnipresence in the Marvel universe.

As the credits rolled on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it teased, “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.” As director James Gunn teases the possibility of a Star-Lord solo project, the prospect of Thanos making a comeback—whether as a resurrected threat or a time-traveling adversary—remains an intriguing topic of discussion.

The 2025 Fantastic Four movie might delve into Thanos’ backstory, shedding light on his activities prior to confronting Earth’s mightiest heroes. This prequel approach could enrich the Mad Titan’s character and heighten anticipation for the team’s debut in the MCU.

Whether it’s in a new Guardians of the Galaxy film or surprise cameos, the possibility of Josh Brolin’s Thanos returning to the MCU has generated significant buzz and excitement among fans. The Mad Titan’s legacy might not be over yet, keeping fans on the edge of their seats for what’s to come!

