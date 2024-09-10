Josh Brolin stepping in as Hal Jordan? Yeah, that might just be the move DC’s been waiting for. Rumor has it, Brolin’s in talks to play the Green Lantern in the upcoming Lanterns series for Max, and honestly, it could finally wipe the slate clean on two of DC’s biggest box office mess-ups—Jonah Hex and the 2011 Green Lantern.

The new Lanterns series has some serious buzz, with Josh Brolin potentially leading the charge alongside Jon Stewart in a gritty, intergalactic mystery. Thanks to Peter Safran and James Gunn breathing new life into DC Studios, this show might actually deliver. But Josh Brolin’s not the only name being thrown around. Word’s Ewan McGregor and Matthew McConaughey are also in the mix. But Josh Brolin? He’s already shown he’s a superhero powerhouse.

Here’s the twist: Josh Brolin tried his hand at DC way back in 2010 with Jonah Hex, and, well, it didn’t exactly hit the mark. Despite a killer cast, Jonah Hex tanked—hard. It pulled in just $10.9 million on a $47 million budget, and the critics? They gave it a brutal 12% on Rotten Tomatoes. Oof.

But hey, everyone deserves a comeback, right? Josh Brolin taking on Hal Jordan could be his shot at wiping away that Jonah Hex flop, while also giving Green Lantern the glow-up it seriously needs after that 2011 disaster. If anyone’s got the range to pull this off, it’s the guy who crushed half the universe with a snap. Watch out, DC fans—Brolin’s about to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin Fans (@joshbrolin.fans)

Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern Flop Gets a Do-Over With DC’s Upcoming Series

Let’s face it—Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern flick’s a notorious chapter in DC’s history. It’s been dragged for years, even by Reynolds himself (remember his Deadpool 2 jab?). With a $237 million gross on a $200 million budget, it wasn’t exactly lighting up the box office. Critics hit it with a rough 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences weren’t too kind either, scoring it a mere 45%. Blame it on the bland script, questionable CGI (yep, that suit), or the generic characters. It flopped hard.

But fast-forward to Lanterns, DC’s shot at redemption. This upcoming series promises to right all those wrongs. With heavy hitters like Tom King, True Detective’s Chris Mundy, and Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof in the writing room, things are already looking brighter. Safran teased that the show’s vibe will be “very much in the vein of True Detective.” Sounds epic, right?

And if rumors of Josh Brolin playing Hal Jordan are true, Lanterns might just give fans the Green Lantern project they deserve. After all, Brolin’s got the chops to breathe life into the role and redeem the superhero’s shaky live-action history. DC’s ready for a comeback—Lanterns could be it.

Must Read: Dune 2 Actor Josh Brolin Breaks Silence On Hook-Up Rumors With Timothee Chalamet On SNL, “I Wrote A Poem…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News