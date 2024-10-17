As Tell Me Lies Season 2 has ended on Hulu, audiences wonder if and when the drama series will return with a Season 3.

Tell Me Lies has finished airing another exciting season. The Hulu series is known for its emotionally rich narrative that tells the story of two individuals drawn to each other and sparks a turbulent and toxic romance.

Now that the show’s second season is over, fans can’t help but wonder if and when the story of Lucy and Stephen will continue. The show’s lead actor, Jackson White, has now shared his thoughts on the potential Tell Me Lies Season 3.

Is There Going to be a Tell Me Lies Season 3?

Hulu has yet to announce the renewal of Tell Me Officially Lies for a third season. However, in a recent interview with E! News, Jackson White, who plays Stephen, hinted that a new season is on the cards. “It could happen right now,” he said, jokingly adding, “I’ll turn my ringer on. The producer wanted to call.”

“I would love to do season three. Some of my closest friends I met on this show. It’s so fun to make it with them,” added the 28-year-old actor. Series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer also indicated that she plans to continue the story by saying there would be a time jump in the third season. However, the final decision to renew the show lies with Hulu.

When will Tell Me Lies Season 3 Premiere on Hulu?

Since the show has not been renewed, no official release date for Tell Me Lies Season 3 is set. However, we can make an educated guess about the premiere date by looking at the previous trends followed by the series. The show’s first season debuted on Hulu in the first week of September 2022. Two months later, the show was renewed for a second season, which premiered in the first week of September 2024. If the same trend is followed, Tell Me Lies Season 3 could be released on Hulu at the beginning of September 2026.

Who will Star in Tell Me Lies Season 3?

Jackson White has already expressed his interest in reprising his role, so if the third season gets greenlit, he will return as Stephen DeMarco. The show is complete with Grace Van Patten, so the actress will likely return as Lucy Albright. Other actors expected to return include Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, and Branden Cook as Evan.

However, Tom Ellis will not be seen as Oliver in Tell Me Lies Season 3. In an interview with Variety, creator Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed that Ellis wanted to do only one season of the show, and Oliver’s plot has concluded for now.

