Hold onto your hats, folks! Better Man, the eccentric biopic about Robbie Williams, is gearing up to hit theaters. Directed by the talented Michael Gracey—known for The Greatest Showman—this film promises a fresh take on the biopic genre. In a surprising turn, Robbie is depicted as a CGI chimpanzee! Yes, you read that right. Jonno Davies takes center stage, channeling the pop star’s spirit with added fur and cheekiness.

Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2024, and hitting U.S. theaters on December 25, Better Man is set to make your holiday season even more memorable. This musical journey will not only tickle your funny bone but also tug at your heartstrings, chronicling three decades of Robbie’s rollercoaster career—from his rise with Take That to his solo superstar antics.

The project was initiated in February 2021, with Gracey teaming up with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson to create something that transcends the typical rock star narrative. Filming took place at Docklands Studios in Melbourne and the iconic streets of London, where Robbie once strutted.

If you’re curious about the talented ensemble bringing the Better Man saga to life, you’re in for a treat! Steve Pemberton takes on the role of Robbie’s father, Peter, while the brilliant Alison Steadman portrays his mother, Betty.

And when it comes to drama, Robbie Williams himself is no stranger to it. True to his candid nature, he has shared insights into the trials and tribulations of making Better Man. Making films is a wonder in itself,” he remarked, emphasizing the chaotic and often maddening nature of the filmmaking world, where both yes-men and no-men abound.

So, what can you expect when Better Man drops? It’s a genuine journey filled with unforgettable music, laugh-out-loud moments, and a bit of monkey business.

Mark your calendars, folks! December is shaping up to be a blast.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News