Singer Robbie Williams joked he didn’t “condone” director Michael Gracey’s decision for lead actor Jonno Davies to have to get n*de in his upcoming biopic ‘Better Man’ but said the film won’t hold anything back when it comes to his wild past.

Advertisement

Speaking at a question and answer session with fans in Melbourne, Australia, The Sun newspaper quotes the former Take That member as saying: “There are s*x scenes that I do not condone. I am like, ‘If they must be in there, Michael, then you put them in there.'”

Advertisement

“He said that it is a necessity for the script that I get completely n*ked and I am not sure why as there is one scene where we are in a church and it does not call for it,” Robbie Williams continued, reports showbiz.com.

“It is my life and it is what I got up to. It is not anodyne, it is not vanilla. It is drugs, the ups, the downs, the women, the s*x.”

The 48-year-old singer admitted the X-rated subject matter will stop him from ever letting his and wife Ayda Field’s four children from ever seeing his biopic.

“They are not going to know anything about this film. They can’t see it as I will have a lot of things to answer for,” Robbie Williams added.

“If they do I will be like, ‘None of that happened. It is the magic of the movies. It’s not a documentary.’ “

In the film, Robbie’s Take That bandmate, Gary Barlow, will be played by ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ star Jake Simmance, while Liam Head stars as bandmate Howard Donald, Jesse Hydeplays Mark Owen and Chase Vollenweder has been cast as Jason Orange.

Must Read: BTS’ SUGA & PSY Get A Bollywood Touch As They Dance To Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan’s Main Khiladi Tu Anari In This Hilarious Rendition- Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube