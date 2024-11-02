Emma Stone just dropped the bomb: Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t bringing back Gwen Stacy. Stone’s got the final word for everyone, hoping for a Spider-Gwen surprise. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not [in the movie],” she alluded to MTV News. And with that, another rumor bites the dust.

No Way Home has been a whirlwind of fan theories, with fans expecting every Spidey face possible—Tobey, Andrew, villains, and maybe even Aunt May’s pet dog. Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2? He’s in. But Gwen Stacy? Nope. Stone said her goodbyes to The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, calling it an “exceptional experience” that she’ll always feel “protective” of. And yes, we still think about the rooftop chemistry between her and Andrew Garfield.

Fans were buzzing for a live-action Spider-Gwen, but Emma Stone said: nope, only animated Gwen swings on this ride! Stone was pregnant during the film’s shoot, so she likely couldn’t have suited up even if Marvel came knocking.

Of course, it’s Marvel, so NDAs are everywhere, and you never really know who’s in until you see the credits. But Stone’s relaxed, casual “I’m not in the movie” feels genuine. The multiverse is still packed with familiar faces, and No Way Home brings together a legendary Spidey cast that fans will go wild for—even without Gwen’s return.

So, while Stone’s Gwen Stacy sits this one out, fans can still bask in her Amazing Spider-Man legacy—one dimension over.

