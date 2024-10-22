Bugonia: What to Expect from Emma Stone's Next Movie That's Already Creating Major Buzz!

Get ready for Bugonia! Dropping November 7, 2025, this sci-fi comedy by Yorgos Lanthimos stars Emma Stone as a possibly alien CEO and Jesse Plemons as a conspiracy-driven beekeeper. A remake of Save the Green Planet!, it’s packed with Lanthimos’s signature weirdness—bees, secrets, and all the chaos you crave!

A Powerhouse Cast Ready to Stir Up Trouble

It’s no surprise that Stone and Lanthimos are teaming up again—they’re the Beyoncé and Jay-Z of eccentric cinema. From The Favourite to Poor Things, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos nail drama with a twist. Now, they’re adding Jesse Plemons as a paranoid beekeeper. Plus, Alicia Silverstone’s back—still crushing it!

Behind-the-Scenes Shenanigans

Bugonia’s journey started in 2020 when Will Tracy took on the task of adapting the screenplay. Jang Joon-hwan, the mastermind behind the OG Save the Green Planet!, was initially set to direct. But in a plot twist as juicy as the film itself, Yorgos Lanthimos jumped on board in early 2024, bringing his signature brand of bizarre brilliance to the project. And let’s not forget Ari Aster—the guy behind Hereditary—lending his creepy vibes as a producer.

Shooting kicked off in England’s High Wycombe in July 2024, turning the quiet town into a hotspot for alien conspiracies and buzzing bees. The film wrapped up in Atlanta by late September, leaving fans buzzing (pun intended) for the following bizarre detail.

From Conspiracy to Comedy—It’s Lanthimos at His Best

Let’s talk about that sweet, sweet Lanthimos touch. The guy’s known for twisting the ordinary until it’s beautifully unrecognizable, and Bugonia is no exception. Imagine The Lobster meets Men in Black, with just a sprinkle of The Favourite’s savage wit. This film is shaping to blend sci-fi lunacy, dark comedy, and a dash of paranoia-fueled chaos. And with Emma Stone leading the charge? You know it’s going to be a wild, stylish romp.

What’s Next for Lanthimos and Stone?

After leaving Searchlight Pictures (where he practically lived for years), Lanthimos has linked up with a new crew for Bugonia, including Square Peg and Element Pictures. Stone isn’t just starring; she’s also throwing her producer hat into the ring, ensuring her fingerprints are all over this delightful mess. It’s her fourth collab with Lanthimos, and at this rate, they’re becoming the Burton and Depp of dark comedy—except way more fantastic and a whole lot more Greek.

Mark your calendars and keep your conspiracy theories handy because Bugonia is dropping on November 7, 2025. With Lanthimos’s signature quirks, Emma Stone’s powerhouse presence, and Jesse Plemons‘s deadpan delivery, this flick promises to be an out-of-this-world experience. Whether you’re here for the aliens, the bees, or just the pure chaos, one thing’s for sure—Bugonia is the buzzworthy movie that’ll have everyone talking (and possibly questioning reality) by the end of 2025.

Follow Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (Worldwide): To End Its Theatrical Run Soon & Earn Only 10% More Than Its Colossal Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News