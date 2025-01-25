Salma Hayek is a Mexican-American actress who has often opened up about being a victim of typecast in Hollywood because of her ethnicity. She once revealed how people refused to go to comedy movies with her because she was too sexy. She is one of the most versatile and influential actresses in the industry. Scroll below for more.

She started her journey with Mexican telenovelas and then transitioned to Hollywood. Salma gained recognition with Desperado, Wild Wild West, and Frida. She received her first nomination with Frida, and although she appeared in action movies, her true commercial success with comedies included movies like Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and more. Hayek has won two Primetime Emmy Award nominations – one for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and the other for Outstanding Comedy Series for her work on the ABC television comedy-drama Ugly Betty.

According to Unilad’s report, Salma Hayek, in an interview with GQ UK, revealed that she had been typecast for a long time. Salma also revealed that people did not offer her comedy movies because she was apparently too sexy to be in comedies. Thankfully, she met Adam Sandler, and things changed for her. She did Grown Ups with the actor, and thus, her journey in comedy films started.

Salma recalled, “My entire life, I wanted to do comedy, and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010’s Grown Ups], but I was in my forties! They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humor.'”

The actress continued, “Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.'” Since then, she has appeared in multiple comedy movies, including 2023’s comedy-drama Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

On the professional front, Salma Hayek’s last project was Angelina Jolie‘s Without Blood. It was a war drama premiered in the Special Presentations section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. The movie also features Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín alongside Salma.

