Carrie Underwood’s awkward moment at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony allegedly put the American Idol executives in a stressful position.

The inauguration ceremony of convicted felon Donald Trump was the topic of debate on the Internet for hours and hours. From the presence of names like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jess Bezos to Melania Trump’s outfit for the event and the moments that took place during the ceremony.

To add to it, Carrie Underwood’s performance faced a technical glitch that was called embarrassing and awkward. She sang America The Beautiful at the event, but the controversy surrounding her has not gone down well with American idol executives, possibly affecting her standing on the show.

Has Carrie Underwood’s Inauguration Performance Affected Her Standing At American Idol?

According to the US Sun, the network and the production team are unhappy about the incident. Even though Carrie said nothing about it publicly, reports claimed she was furious that her performance did not go how she wanted it to. Another rumor suggested that she felt she was not as respected as Beyonce and Lady Gaga were during their inauguration acts.

The country singer is reportedly trying to stay quiet about the situation as she moves on. Still, the incident has allegedly put the American Idol team in a “stressful” position. A source told the portal, “The show just wants to stay away from anything political,” which is why Carrie’s act turned into such a big, worldwide topic of conversation, which is not what they wanted.

With the upcoming 23rd season slated to release on ABC on March 9, 2025, the executives are not happy with this incident taking the limelight in the worst way possible. The insider added, “The situation has become too big and out of anyone’s control now which is a stressful position to be in.”

The show’s goal is to promote itself as a “family-friendly, politically neutral show,” and the newest judge of the reality show being involved in something like this isn’t preferable. Calling it the “worst case scenario,” the report stated that regardless of it, they are proud of how Carrie handled it.

Carrie Underwood’s Inauguration Ceremony Mishap

The issue with the situation going viral is that it has received a lot of attention, and American Idol has entered the messy political conversation due to Carrie joining the upcoming season as a judge. For the uninitiated, when the singer walked onto the stage, the music did not play.

The technical error led to moments of complete silence, which became very awkward as the whole thing was being aired and streamed live. Carrie was seen looking around, waiting for the sparklers to play the music, and the crowd joined in her confusion, not knowing how to react to the mishap.

