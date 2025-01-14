American Idol remains a constant entry on the list of the most popular singing reality series. The competitive show has witnessed many singers flaunt their talent on the stage over the last couple of decades, but there is always room for more. Thus, the show is back with yet another season this year.

American Idol season 23 will feature a new set of contestants and a brand new judge. Here’s what we know about the upcoming edition of the popular reality show, including its premiere date, the judges panel, and more.

American Idol Season 23: Premiere Date

Season 23 of American Idol will premiere on March 9, 2025, on ABC at 8 pm ET. This would be the 8th season of the show on the network. From 2002 to 2016, the series used to air on Fox. A preview episode of American Idol is slated to air on March 2, giving the fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

American Idol Season 23: Judges & Host

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are being joined by new judge, Carrie Underwood, on season 23 of American Idol. During an interview, she revealed that she thinks she is versatile, honest, and constructive but still kind. She believes it’s important because people come with their dreams on the show. Carrie expressed, “You’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

“I think it’s important to be honest, but it’s also very important to be kind,” she said, adding that she hopes to “marry all of those together and be a good judge.” The upcoming season will feature host Ryan Seacrest again. Fans are happy to witness the original being retained on the show again.

The official social media account shared a photo of them together and said, “Back in the big city looking for the BEST and brightest talent.” While some fans were disappointed that Katy Perry was not returning as a judge, others were excited to see what Carrie would contribute to the iconic show.

The page also shared a teaser, which included a look back at Carrie’s journey from being a contestant on the show 20 years ago to being a judge now. The singer wore a pink top at her audition, and she replicated the feeling by wearing a pink outfit as she walked and sat down on her chair.

American Idol: The Previous Season

Abi Carter from Indio, California, won the last season of American Idol. After her win, she opened up about how the voters had chosen a male winner of the show for a couple of seasons, and she was honored to change the same. “For them to give me that honor is just incredible,” she expressed.

