The previous week on General Hospital saw some major drama at the annual Nurses Ball. Lulu and Lois got in a loud feud about the truth about Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s long-lost son. Unfortunately, Gio heard their argument and was left shattered and shocked.

His performance was next, and he took the opportunity to vent his fury. He revealed the explosive parentage truth in front of everyone onstage, then smashed the violin into pieces and walked off the stage. The drama about to unfold this week will be stellar, and here’s which storylines to expect.

General Hospital: What Storylines To Expect This Week?

Brook Lynn, Dante, Gio & The Parentage Aftermath

With the truth about Gio’s parents finally out after months of waiting, the drama is about to go down. Gio is heartbroken and at a loss for words. He thinks neither of his parents wanted him, which is why they chose to give him up for adoption. What he doesn’t know is that it was a lot more complicated.

Brook Lynn knew that her newborn son had been given up for adoption, but didn’t know who he was. She was guilty about it every day and confided in Chase how she wished she could meet him once, not knowing that she had known him all her life. Lois gave Gio up for adoption to a dear family near them.

On the other hand, Dante didn’t even know that his fling with Brook Lynn left her pregnant, so he is the most shocked of all. He didn’t even know he had a son with her. The week will see both of them reaching out to Gio to fix things and talk it out, but he might just go into his shell.

Lulu & Cody’s Desperate Snooping

Then there’s Lulu, who led to this whole mess. Carly, Chase, and others warned her to keep her nose out of Brook Lynn’s business, but her jealousy got the better of her, and she snooped until she confirmed that Gio was, in fact, Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. She even roped in Cody.

That wasn’t enough for her because she immediately confronted Lois about the truth, not caring about the setting and that anyone could hear the truth bombs they were dropping about a past not many knew about. Gio found out by overhearing them, and he was left beyond shocked and betrayed.

Michael & Willow’s Custody Battle

The other explosive storyline is Michael’s return and custody, as well as the divorce battle between him and Willow. Chad Duel played Michael, but Rory Gibson was recently locked in after he left. Now that Michael is back and he knows everything Willow and Drew did, he is not going to let his kids go anywhere near either of them. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

