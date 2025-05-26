The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Amanda coming back to town while Victor-Nikki, Diane-Jack, and Michael-Lauren had some quality romantic time together. Phyllis tried to use the intel she has on Billy after eavesdropping on him and Sally. And lastly, Holden snooped around.

There’s plenty of plotting, secrets, and confrontations on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama based around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 26, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis putting Amanda in a difficult position. Amanda’s return to the city has spiced things up and led to some chaos. After getting fired by Billy, Phyllis is back to her manipulations and plotting. She started off by trying to sell the information she has on Billy.

Up next, she has Amanda on her radar. Phyllis wants her to convince her boss, Aristotle Dumas, to help her. Even though Amanda told her that she tried, but he isn’t interested, Phyllis can be quite stubborn as one can tell.

She wants information from him and is hoping for a meeting to assure it.

Is Phyllis delusional thinking that Dumas will consider her propositions and ideas? How will Amanda respond to her repeated requests? Is she going to be stubborn and refuse, or will she consider it? What does this mean for Phyllis? And for Amanda who is a legal representative of Aristotle Dumas?

On the other hand, Billy makes a promise to Sally. She has been worried about his need for revenge and how it will ruin things for him. She has been openly telling him that she doesn’t trust Phyllis especially after she warned Billy to watch his back. Is Billy going to promise her to not get destructive?

And last but not least, Holden shares a secret with Claire. The two have only met once before, but they surely have an outsider connection going on. Another thing that connects them is who they have feelings for. Holden is after Audra, while Claire is dating Kyle. Both of them are playing games.

Audra is doing her job to separate Kyle and Claire per her deal with Victor while Kyle is trying to outplay her and dig out information about Victor. But which of them will be successful? Especially since Holden has been eyeing the two of them avidly. Does this mean trouble for Audra and Kyle’s plans?

