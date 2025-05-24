This week’s The Young and the Restless featured Audra and Kyle playing games against one another while Holden remained suspicious about them. On the other hand, Phyllis used her intel on Billy to pitch an offer to Victor and Aristotle Dumas. And lastly, Amanda Sinclaire returned to town.

From exciting offers and big retaliations to celebrations and plotting, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 26, 2025

Next week’s first episode sees Phyllis putting Amanda in a difficult position. How will the lawyer navigate this new situation? Will she ask Phyllis to step back and not ask for more than she can promise? On the other hand, Billy makes a promise to Sally. Will he be able to fulfill it? Lastly, Holden shares a secret with Claire. What could it be about?

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

How will this change things when Victor and Adam retaliate against Billy? Will Billy have a counter reaction ready for response? Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Lily demands answers from Amanda. Will she get the intel she has been looking for? Up next, Lauren worries about Michael’s decision-making.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

When Nikki receives a special gift from Victor, what could it be? Will she love the effort he put in for her? Meanwhile, Kyle and Claire put their plan in motion, but will it even work with Victor, who is adamant about not accepting Kyle? Lastly, Traci returns home. Has she healed from the Alan-Martin debacle?

Thursday, May 29, 2025

In the penultimate episode, Ashley shares surprising news with Jack. What could this be about? How will Jack react to the same? Elsewhere, Phyllis confides in Daniel. How will this chat between the mother and son go? And then there’s Amanda, who is forced to make a tough decision.

Friday, May 30, 2025

The final episode of next week features all family and friends gathering to celebrate Nikki on her birthday. Is this party going to reveal big secrets? Lily stands her ground, but in front of whom? And to wrap it up, Aristotle Dumas sends a cryptic message to Genoa City. Is it time for their big reveal now? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to learn more details about the storylines and characters.

