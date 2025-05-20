Ne Zha 2 has been discussed in the film world for several years and will remain unbeatable for a long time and for multiple reasons. It left the top 5 chart last week in China but is back on it this weekend. The animated feature has already achieved the ultimate title but is still running in the theatres and performing better than many big-budget movies. Keep scrolling for more.

It is an animated feature and the sequel to Ne Zha, which was made on a reported budget of $80 million. This is a modest production cost for any Hollywood movie, and the animations mostly cost over $100 million. While China has become stricter about releasing Hollywood movies in China, the exhibitors are still studying the film’s success. The film has set several records at the box office, including crossing the $1 billion mark in 11 days in a single market.

According to Variety‘s report, Ne Zha 2 has outpaced Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* at the Chinese box office. Based on the report, the animated feature has collected winning numbers on its 16th weekend, going strong despite being in the theatres for over four months. The movie raked in a solid $1.5 million on its 16th weekend. It is at #4 in the weekly box office chart in China.

It is a Cococartoon production that crossed the $2 billion milestone in China a long time ago. The film’s popularity gave it a wider platform, and it was released in several countries. The Ne Zha sequel has hit $2.14 billion worldwide and is the biggest movie of the year. It has also earned the title of the highest-grossing animation of all time.

The story of friendship, accompanied by incredible visuals, is why Ne Zha 2 is still a trending film in China. The movie was released in its home country on January 29.

