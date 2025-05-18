Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has started to feel the pressure of other movies during its third weekend at the box office in North America. It has lost multiple theatres in the States along with the IMAX screens. The third Friday collection has grossed on par with Thor’s number at the same time. It dropped to #2 in the domestic box office chart on Thursday, and after Final Destination: Bloodlines’ release, it dropped further to #3 on Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie is not registering any noteworthy feat and is experiencing a steady box office run. The New Avengers has beaten the third-Friday gross of multiple MCU movies, including Captain America 1 and 4, Ant-Man 3, and even Black Widow. Like Brave New World, this was also made on an estimated budget of $180 million. Based on the buzz about the upcoming Memorial Day releases, it is unlikely to surpass the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, The New Avengers collected a modest $4.3 million on its third Friday at the US box office. It has lost 370 theatres, including the IMAX screens. Thunderbolts*’s collection is on par with Thor’s $4.4 million and below Shang Chi’s $5.9 million and Iron Man’s $8.7 million third Friday grosses. The MCU flick has outgrossed Black Widow‘s $3.5 million, Brave New World’s $3.6 million, and The First Avenger’s $3.8 million.

The New Avengers has hit the $143.2 million cume at the US box office. The Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan-starring MCU flick is on track to hit the $150 million mark this weekend. It is also expected to earn between $15 million and $18 million on its third three-day weekend domestically.

Overseas, Thunderbolts* has reached the $143.55 million mark so far, and allied to the $143.2 million, the worldwide cume now stands at the $286.7 million mark. It will also cross the $300 million milestone this weekend. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Lewis Pullman starrer The New Avengers was released in the theatres on May 2.

