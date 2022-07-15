Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned huge fame for all of its actors. Be it veterans like Dilip Joshi or young actors like Raj Anadkat, everyone is enjoying the love of the audience. Among such actors is Palak Sindhwani who is fetching enough appreciation and love from the audience. Recently, she opened up about landing a role in the show and her struggles.

For those who don’t know, Palak joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 by replacing Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu. As expected, she met with tremendous hate initially but eventually, she got much-deserved love from the loyal fans of the show. Now, the budding actress has revealed that she got Taarak Mehta out of nowhere when she had given up all her hopes.

While talking to ETimes, Palak Sindhwani shared, “After 2 months when my graduation was complete and I was doing the casting work also as I needed money, I started auditioning for TV shows and auditioned for Taarak. I started getting a sign from the universe that this is where I belong. I started getting calls after being shortlisted. But nothing was happening and I started to feel low, I had a breakdown of sorts. I prayed to God to guide me if this is not happening I should do something else. When I lost all my hopes and had given up, I suddenly got Taarak and my life changed after that.”

Palak Sindhwani even made a revelation that though Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has changed her life, she still lives in a rented house. “I used to stay in PGs and have changed a lot of houses in Mumbai. I would change houses just because I would save Rs 2000. Finally, we shifted to a 1BHk, then a 2BHK apartment and now finally I am staying in a 3BHK apartment which is also on rent. I want to buy my own house and I am planning to see when it happens,” Palak quoted.

Talking about doing web shows, Palak Sindhwani shared that she isn’t sure about accepting offers as of now. She even opened up about doing intimate scenes or n*dity. She said, “Honestly, I haven’t thought about doing OTT shows right now. If an opportunity knocks at my door in future and if a role demands such scenes I really don’t know if I’ll be able to say yes. I don’t think I can ever be comfortable with n*dity or intimate scenes. Let’s see what the future holds.”

