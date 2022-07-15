Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most followed personalities of television at the moment and her fan following multiplied after she won Bigg Boss 15. She has lately been working on the sixth instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin and she has also been receiving positive responses for it. In a recent conversation with the media, Tejasswi opened up on her relationship with Karan Kundrra and guess what we also have a little something on their marriage plans.

For the unversed, Teja and Karan started dating while they were together in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are a fan-favourite couple and their fun interactions with the paps are always a delight to watch. They are also quite active on social media, often expressing their love for each other in the sweetest way possible.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Tejasswi Prakash explained how it is the first time that Karan Kundrra is so eager about marriage. Kundrra, on the other hand, shed some light on how they have responsibilities to fulfill. “We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artiste and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don’t care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them”, he said.

Explaining how Karan Kundrra has changed as a person in the last few months, Tejasswi Prakash said, “I feel that because of me he has become an extremely responsible person and I feel so safe with him. I feel I don’t have to think twice before doing anything. I don’t have to think twice before saying anything because if I do mess up, he is there to handle it.”

