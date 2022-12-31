With just a few hours left for the new year, we at Koimoi decided to take one last look at this year’s biggest controversies in the television industry, from Tunisha Sharma’s death to Shailesh Lodha quitting Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma, Divya Agarwal’s engagement and more. So, brace yourself as we take you through some of the top controversies of this year.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide

The 20-year-old actress passed away on 24th December by hanging herself to death on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul. Tunisha Sharma‘s mother accused her ex-boyfriend/ co-star Sheezan Khan of abetting her daughter’s suicide. There have been allegations from the side of the late actress’ family that Sheezan had affairs with several other women.

Vanita Sharma claimed that Sheezan Khan’s sister took Tunisha to a mosque twice, and she used to stay depressed after breaking up with him. As per the latest reports and CCTV footage, the police said that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a heated argument on that day, after which she took this drastic step. Sheezan is still in police custody, and the next hearing will be held on 31st December.

Shailesh Lodha Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma

Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta in Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma for over a decade. As per reports, he did not like the exclusive contract that he had to sign with its makers as it didn’t give him time to pursue other opportunities.

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota”.

He further said, “Indians are quite emotional, so we get attached to everything; there is no doubt about that. I am an emotional person. I am a sentimental fool. Attachment is natural. And if you do anything for 14 years, it will happen”. Currently, Sachin Shroff is playing the role of Taarak Mehta.

Divya Agarwal’s Engagement

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal took the internet by storm by announcing her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar as the news came just months after her breakup with Varun Sood.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood met and fell in love in MTV’s reality show ‘Ace of Space’, and the two dated for a few years before breaking up earlier this year.

Paras Kalnawat Quiting Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat played the role of Sama in the popular daily soap Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead. As per the news, he had to leave the show in order to participate in the Colors’ dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10′. In a report by the ETimes, he said, “I wanted to do both the shows together, Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. I was not aware that the channel or Rajan sir might have issues with the rival channel in a way that they won’t allow me to do Jhalak Dikhla Laa while being in Anupamaa.” After Paras’ exit from the show, Sagar Parekh took up the role of Samar in the show.

Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Divorce

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news since their wedding, and this year their divorce rumours were all over the internet. As they accused each other of cheating, and the couple finally announced their divorce a few months ago. As per a report by Pinkvilla, problems started between them within the first year of marriage, and the couple is in separation now.

Sajid Khan In Bigg Boss 16

Director Sajid Khan, who was accused of molesting women and was called out by women during the #MeToo movement, once again created a stir by coming to the Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 16. The netizens took to social media to voice their disappointment with the channel’s decision.

