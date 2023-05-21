Megan Fox is killing it at the moment! She is serving us one hot look after another, and nope, no one is complaining! The model-actress removed almost all her posts on her social media handle recently. Her fans guessed that it probably had something to do with the troubles in her paradise with finance Machine Gun Kelly. But the couple is currently working on their relationship and trying to resolve their issues. In fact, MGK could not stop hyping up his fiancee, who appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 cover, and honestly, neither can we!

The Transformers actress did not just serve one but multiple looks for the cover issue of SI Swimsuit magazine. She donned stunning bikinis made of blingy materials, but we are currently obsessing with the most colourful outfit of the lot. Scroll on for more details!

For one of the Sports Illustrated photoshoots, Megan Fox wore a stunning monokini in a beautiful mix of pink and orange, along with splashes of blue. This was a change from all her other avatars, where she wore skimpy bikinis made of beads, jewels and nets. The Transformers actress’s vibrant monokini flaunted two wide straps that covered her b**bs and had halter neck detailing.

Take A Look:

megan fox for sports illustrated 🥵 pic.twitter.com/WyBBzUsztt — ًkatie (@machineguncol) May 15, 2023

To make it look more s*xy and appealing, the straps bared the frontal part of Megan Fox’s picture-perfect body, which put her voluptuous cl*avage on display. Her toned torso was also visible with the cut-out detailing, along with a knotted strap at her stomach. The sleek V around her lady parts accentuated her curves of her a** perfectly and left us in awe of her hourglass figure.

Like all the other pictures for the shoot, she left her hair open and gave it loose wild beach waves that matched the tropical background perfectly. She wore a sweat-proof foundation and, for a change, did not go her statement fox-eyes. In fact, Jennifer’s Body actress kept her eyes nude and wore light peach lipstick. She added a soft coral blush that gave a sun-kissed look.

We are not getting over Megan Fox’s s*xy and sultry avatars anytime soon!

