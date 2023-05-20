Megan Fox’s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly thought her ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023’ cover shoot was “hot”.

The 37-year-old ‘Transformers’ actress’ singer partner, 33, praised her photos as the pair walked a red carpet at the launch for the annual edition of the magazine on Thursday (18.05.23) – marking the first time they have been at an event together since they started to be plagued by break-up rumours over the last few months.

When asked about Megan Fox’s cover photo, Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – told Entertainment Tonight, “Hot.”

Megan Fox added about how the shoot was on her “bucket list”, “I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, ‘You know, I really think I should do the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’.

“I’ve never done it. I’ve been in Hollywood for a long time. And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?’

“I think it was probably too high of an aim when I was little to think of that. “Because you’re just a little kid from wherever you’re from. I’m from Tennessee.

“But I think like just realising like, ‘Wow, I’ve been doing this a long time. What would be really – what’s a bucket list goal?’

“Like as someone who’s been in this industry for so long, and being on ‘Sports Illustrated’ was definitely one of those.”

The couple have reportedly been having daily couples’ therapy after they were said to have split in February.

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – spoke out to deny MGK had cheated on her after fans speculated he had a fling with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

The actress deleted her Instagram account in January after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to declare there had been no “third party interference” between the couple.

A source told Entertainment Tonight about how they are trying to work things out: “Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better.

“Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him.”

