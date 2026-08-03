The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Enters The $900 Million Club, Climbs To #4 Among His Biggest Hits ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Odyssey is sprinting at the box office. It enters the $900 million club worldwide at the box office in its third weekend. It has also emerged as the 4th-highest-grossing movie worldwide by Christopher Nolan. The movie has beaten Interstellar and Inception to achieve this feat among Nolan’s movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey edges closer to the $400 million milestone in North America

According to the latest numbers, the Nolan-helmed movie has collected a massive $51 million on its third weekend, the 2nd-biggest ever for R-rated films, despite facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is the biggest third weekend ever in Christopher Nolan’s career. In just 17 days, it has hit the $395.5 million at the domestic box office. The film crossed $400 million domestically on Monday.

The Odyssey crosses $900 million at the worldwide box office

According to reports, The Odyssey collected $83.5 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office with just a 38.1% drop from last weekend. It hits $515.9 million across 81 international markets and, when combined with the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection crosses the $900 million milestone. The Odyssey stands at $911.4 million in worldwide cume. North America leads the global market with $395.5 million, followed by $67.4 million collection from the UK.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $395.5 million

International – $515.9 million

Worldwide – $911.4 million

Becomes Christopher Nolan’s 4th highest-grossing film ever worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has surpassed Interstellar’s $681.1 million and Inception‘s $828.3 million global lifetime totals, making it Christopher Nolan’s all-time 4th-highest-grossing film. It will soon beat Oppenheimer‘s $975.8 million lifetime total to break into Nolan’s top three grossers. It will also become the 3rd highest-grossing R-rated film of all time worldwide.

The Odyssey is on track to hit $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in its global run, and the movie was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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