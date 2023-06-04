Jennifer Aniston is a world-renowned actress thanks to her appearance in much-loved films and shows like Friends, We’re the Millers, Bruce Almighty, Just Go with It, Murder Mystery and more. While there is no doubt she has conquered the West, the actress was once asked if she was open to working in Bollywood – especially its item numbers.

The actress has a quick answer to this question, and below is a video of her answering it. Check it out!

Shared on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip with the caption, “Jennifer Aniston in a Bollywood item number. Just imagine,” the video sees the Friends actress sharing her views on being part of these songs. The video begins with a journalist/audience member asking Jen, “Given that you have such an international following, I’m also wondering if you’ll be open to doing projects outside of your conventional projects that you do? Like for example, would you be open to doing a Bollywood item number…”

Not wasting a moment in answering, Jennifer Aniston replied, “Absolutely! I would love it, especially those dance numbers at the end. They are fantastic.” Wow! Bollywood producers, are you listening? The video clip, as per the text, was taken from the ‘Life of Crime’ conference held in 2013.

Check out Jennifer Aniston talking about wanting to do Bollywood item numbers and fans’ reactions to it here:

Commenting on the video, one Redditor wrote, “My mind can’t stop imagining Jennifer Aniston mouthing “Paisa gaadi mehenga gharrrr” in one of those blingy costumes (sic)”

Another commented, “Oh I would love that!” with another replying to it saying, “Right? Would still outdo the current actresses.”

Would you like to see Jennifer Aniston feature in a Bollywood item number like Katrina Kaif’s Chikni Chameli & Sheila Ki Jawani or Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnaam Hui & Hoth Rasiley or Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki, Dilbar & Kamariya? Let us know in the comments below.

