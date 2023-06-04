Chris Rock was the headline seeker when he was slapped in the face by Will Smith for making a crass joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the Oscar ceremony in 2022. However, later the comedian opened up on many things in one of his stand-ups. He even confessed to a lot of wrongs he had done during his course of life.

This included cheating on his wife, Malaak Compton Rock, with not one, not two, but three women. Chris, who shares two daughters with Malaak, even called himself an a**hole for doing so and blamed his attitude for most of his problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his Netflix Comedy Special, Selective Outrage, Chris Rock announced, “The last few years have been crazy for me,” which was received with a thunderous clap when he interrupted, “Don’t clap for that sh*t unless you’re a lawyer! You don’t wanna get divorced. You got somebody you love? Hold tight, commit.”

Chris admitted his faults and said, “It’s my fault because I’m a f*cking a**hole. I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude. I thought, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want.’ That sh*t doesn’t f*cking work. I was the sl*t. I didn’t play the tambourine.”

Chris Rock, in the same show, even opened up about his p*rn addiction and said, “When you start watching porn, any porn will do.” He added, “Then, later on, you’re all f–ked up and you need a perfect porn cocktail to get you off. I was so f–ked up. … I’m a lot better now.”

It was later reported by Page Six that he cheated on his wife with ‘I Think I Love My Wife’ co-star Kerry Washington. The website quoted a source who confirmed, “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”

On the work front, Chris Rock is currently busy with Rustin and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, where he would lend his voice.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Revealed Her First S*xual Encounter With A Guy Was With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth At The Age Of 16: “I Lied & Said He Wasn’t The First…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News