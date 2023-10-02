We all know about the terrors reign in North Korea, while the South is more lenient and breezy. We have even seen a few glimpses in our favorite K-dramas like Crash Landing On You & others, even though K-netizens had bashed those for showing the wrong portrayal of the North. All that said and done, people in North Korea cannot really enjoy entertainment gigs, but recently, a K-pop singer Ailee made some shocking claims about it.

Apparently, when the songstress had gone to Pyongyang along with Zico and Ali as special envoys during the 2018 inter-Korean summit, she saw the people of North Korea enjoying but not showing that enjoyment on their faces. Now, scroll ahead to read what she had to say!

Recently, Ailee appeared on “Psick Show” as a guest that was uploaded from the YouTube channel “Psick Univ”, where the K-pop singer blasted truth bombs about North Korea and shared what she knows. She shared, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this or if I’m allowed to say this, but they know all our music.”

When the comedian Jung Jae-hyun further asked, “Did they sing along?“ The songstress made some shocking revelations. Ailee further added, “They all stayed quiet. I don’t think they’re supposed to show that they know, but they would come to the bathroom secretly and be like, ‘We’re big fans.’“

The K-pop singer even mentioned the different and unique characteristics that she noticed among her North Korean audience. She said, “Everybody claps like… ‘kal-clapping’“. Describing what it means, she explained that it’s not regular applause. Rather, it’s an extremely fast clapping. When another host of the show, Kim Min-soo, enquired whether the audience had clapped for her during her show in the same way or not, Ailee responded positively and attested, saying, “Yes, they did.”

Well, what are your thoughts on the opinion Ailee shared about North Korea? Have you watched Crash Landing On You starring Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin, that showed a glimpse of North Korea?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: BTS Jungkook’s Latest Single ‘3D’ Feat. Jack Harlow Lands In Broil For Allegedly Objectifying Asian Women With Lyrics Like “All my ABGs (Asian Baby Girls) Get Cute For Me” & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News