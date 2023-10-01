The Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are loved by all the fans, thanks to the cult classic status that the series has achieved. Recently, the duo treated their fans with their bromance in a brand campaign for SK Enmove. The campaign showed Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo bringing back their effortless iconic characters back to life with their hilarious chemistry.

For the unversed, the two actors starred alongside each other in the hit K-Drama Goblin in 2016, where they played the Goblin and Grim Reaper.

Gong Yoo has often spoken about his friendship with Lee Dong Wook and their close bond is loved by their fans. The actor had revealed that the duo have a lot of things in common that led the friendship to grow naturally.

Recently, the ‘Train To Busan‘ actor opened up about his best friend Dong Wook’s unexpected charm. On Friday, a video titled ‘The Chuseok holiday is Pinggyego’ was released on the YouTube channel named ‘DeunDeun’ where MC Yoo Jae-seok had invited Gong Yoo, Jo Se-ho, and Yang Se-chan to have a conversation.

During the fun conversation, popular South Korean comedian Jo Se-ho said that the Coffee Prince actor, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo Jae-seok “are just the style of quietly calculating”. In response to this, Gong Yoo laughed and said, “Dong-wook showed off to me when he paid for something, saying ‘I paid for it’.” Following this, Jo e-ho and Yang Se-chan laughed and answered, “Because you’re older”.

The Spy Girl actor added, “When Dong-wook goes fishing with me, there are the younger managers who go with us. He never brags about buying them anything, as if it was something natural to do, but he shows off to me.”

Jo Se-ho further responded, “When I see Dong Wook with Gong Yoo, he looks more like a real younger brother. When Dong-wook talks, Gong Yoo nods his head and says, ‘Yes, yes’. Dong Wook will also become a younger brother to Gong Yoo.” Yang Se-chan and Jo Se-ho further said, “He’s an infinitely big brother to us”.

