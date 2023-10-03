Song Hye-kyo’s personal life has always been more than a hot topic to discuss. From her relationship with her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki to marrying him, then having a messy divorce to back to leading headlines with her dating rumors with Lee Min Ho. Hye-kyo has gone through a lot of phases, but the actress never lost her charm.

Even in her 40s, she can easily give a run for money to all the young supermodels, no doubt. Hye-kyo has a uniqueness when it comes to fashion, and she has never shied away from showing her skin and opting for bold choices. However, this one was adorned with 102 diamonds, making our heads spin. Scroll ahead to check it out!

At the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards, Song Hye-kyo won the grand award for her K-drama series The Glory, for which she was highly appreciated for a character like Moon Dong Eun. However, at the event, Hye-kyo was seen looking nothing less than a queen in a gorgeous black gown, which she paired with diamond jewelry from the French Luxury brand Chaumet. And as we all know, a diamond is a girl’s best friend – it was the perfect combo of black and glistening white diamonds.

Well, what you might not know is that that night Song Hye-kyo was adorned with 102 pieces of diamond-clad jewelry. From her ear hoops studded with 18 diamonds worth 26.3 million won aka Rs 16 lakhs, to her neck accessorized with a sleek neckpiece of 73 diamonds that costs around 115 million won i.e Rs 70 lakhs, and the ring had 11 diamonds that had come with price tag of 15.5 million won which in Indian currency is almost Rs 10 lakhs. In total, the diva exuded beauty through 102 diamonds worth 150 million won, that is almost Rs 92 lakhs.

Check out the pictures here, as shared on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

Well, she kept her look simple with winged liner, plump orangish red lip shade, and some blush on her cheeks. It was minimalistic but extravagant in all sense.

Well, what are your thoughts about Song Hye-kyo’s looks? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Moon Ka-young Slips Into A See-through Ensemble Exposing Her Toned Body In A Bra & Later Into A Red Corset Dress, Giving A Sneak Peek Of Her Busty Assets – She Really Is A ‘True Beauty’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News