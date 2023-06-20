Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are No Longer Seeing Each Other?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are “no longer seeing each other”, an insider has claimed.

The pop stars initially struck up a relationship in 2019 but called it quits in 2021 and even though they were thought to have got back together after being spotted at Coachella in April and at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ concert towards the end of last month, an insider has claimed even though they “gave things a try”, they are just busy doing their own things for now.

The source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other. They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn’t right for either of them. They’re both staying busy and doing their own things.”

Another source recently told the outlet that the two singers have “always had a lot of love for each other”.

The insider said: “Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella. They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes always planned to “meet up and hang out” at Coachella after they “cleared the air” about their split.

The insider added: “Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It’s very casual at this point.”

The ‘Don’t Go Yet’ hitmaker and ‘Stitches’ singer announced their break-up via a joint statement in 2021.

Camila Cabello – who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony – and Shawn Mendes insisted at the time that they would remain friends.

The statement read: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever [heart emoji]. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

