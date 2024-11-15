Robert Downey Jr. led the charge regarding cashing in on saving the world. His Iron Man paycheck was in a league of its own, but right behind him? Scarlett Johansson, a.k.a. Black Widow, also raked in some serious coin. As the MCU’s first major female superhero, she proved she wasn’t just “one of the guys” in the lineup but a top earner in the Avengers crew, going from a million-dollar gig to landing a huge payout for Age of Ultron.

Johansson’s MCU climb started back in Iron Man 2 (2010) with a $400,000 paycheck—not too shabby for a debut, but barely a hint of what was coming. By The Avengers in 2012, she’d jumped to a clean million. But by Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015? She was raking in a cool $20 million. At that point, she wasn’t just keeping pace with Iron Man and Cap—she was out-earning a few of them.

With Infinity War and Endgame, the MCU had officially entered “record-breaking blockbuster” territory, and so had Johansson’s pay. She banked $15 million for each movie, raking in around $35 million total once bonuses kicked in for Endgame. And if that wasn’t enough, her solo film Black Widow brought her another $20 million upfront. That’s not bad for a character who, back in the day, was initially just a backup for the guys.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. was on a whole other level. Starting at $500,000 for Iron Man, he reportedly pulled in $50 million by The Avengers thanks to backend deals. Age of Ultron and Endgame only kept those numbers climbing, with Downey reportedly making a mind-blowing $75 million by the end. For Iron Man, the face of the MCU, it was the ultimate reward, both on and off the screen.

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth also had a steady climb, but Scarlett held her ground as one of the franchise’s heavy hitters, and her paychecks prove it. From her entrance in Iron Man 2 to her farewell in Endgame, she showed the world that Black Widow was more than just the first lady of the MCU—she was a total icon, cashing in on every mission.

